Winnebago County Announces Plans to Replace a Workshop

The Winnebago County Secondary Roads Department is making plans to replace one of their sheds. The current shops are situated behind the Forest City Light Plant. According to Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders, the upgrade is necessary.

Meinders explained that the building has served its purpose well, but that putting more into it would not be cost effective.

According to Meinders, the Board of Adjustment has approved the variance so that the county could maintain the zero-foot setback on the front yard.

Meinders explained that the preferred plan is to go 20 feet to the east with the construction which will be very close to the original zoning of the site.

The project is initially estimated to cost between $600,000 to $800,000 and construction would begin in the spring. Meinders is hoping to get the bidding process started quickly in order to accommodate the planned construction.