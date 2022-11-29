Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Hancock County Proposes Changes to Road Department Schedules

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: November 28, 2022

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors were presented with a plan on Monday, that would make some changes to how and when their Secondary Road Department would be working. The changes would be beneficial to both the county and its citizens.

Secondary Roads Director and Engineer Jeremy Purvis laid out some of the changes that he proposes.

There will be some minor changes to holiday, sick, and vacation benefits to the employees in the road department as well. Purvis stated that the department employees like the changes which will be implemented soon.

 

 

 

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: November 28, 2022
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button