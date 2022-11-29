Hancock County Proposes Changes to Road Department Schedules

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors were presented with a plan on Monday, that would make some changes to how and when their Secondary Road Department would be working. The changes would be beneficial to both the county and its citizens.

Secondary Roads Director and Engineer Jeremy Purvis laid out some of the changes that he proposes.

There will be some minor changes to holiday, sick, and vacation benefits to the employees in the road department as well. Purvis stated that the department employees like the changes which will be implemented soon.