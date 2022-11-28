Kossuth County Board to Review Drainage Issues

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning beginning at 8am and begin by addressing requests to groom trails in the event of snow for the 2022-2023 Kossuth County Drift Skippers and Lakota Sno-Eagles Snowmobile Clubs. the hope is to make the trails safer for use by the clubs.

The board will look into rules for construction within right of ways in the county. They will work with the Kossuth County Engineer and Zoning Administrator to establish and confirm the guidelines.

The Kossuth Supervisors will also look at a few drainage issues. These involve Drainage District 4. Landowners are requesting the use of spoil on the open ditch right of way. The supervisors must decide if the use of the spoil is alright. They must also approve a change order regarding FEMA repairs done to the drainage system.

The board must also look into appointing an engineer to oversee an additional drainage project in Drainage District 4.