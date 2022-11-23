Sports
Rylan Barnes is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for November 23, 2022
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at West Hancock High School. Rylan Barnes led the West Hancock defense in the Class A State Championship game last Thursday. Barnes had 6 solo tackles, as well as 5 tackle assists and a tackle for loss in the 27-0 defeat. Barnes also had a pair of catches on offense, including a 46 yard play, for a total of 59 yards. Congratulations to West Hancock senior Rylan Barnes, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.