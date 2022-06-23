Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Postseason Brackets Released
CLASS 2A
District 5
#4 Central Springs vs #5 Clear Lake 5:00 PM at Garner
The winner plays at Forest City on July 5th at 7:00 PM
#3 GHV vs. #6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7:00 PM at Garner – LIVE ON KIOW
The winner plays Osage on July 5th at 5:00 PM in Forest City.
CLASS 1A
District 4
#1 Newman – BYE
#4 North Iowa vs. Lake Mills 5:00 PM at Britt – LIVE ON KIOW
The winner plays at Newman on July 5th at 7:00 PM
#2 Fort Dodge St. Edmonds vs. #7 West Bend-Mallard 7:00 PM in Fort Dodge
#3 West Hancock vs. #6 West Fork 7:00 PM in Britt – LIVE ON KHAM
The winners of the above two games play on July 5th at 7:00 PM in Fort Dodge.