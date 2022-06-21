Belmond Subdivision to Receive New Housing

The city of Belmond continues to try and attract business and industry to the area. It is answering a call for new housing according to the owner of Andrews Funeral Home Tony Andrews.

Several area communities are looking into the housing shortage issue which is becoming problematic for those cities that want to attract new business and industry. Belmond is taking advantage of some local philanthropy from the Richard Jacobson estate.

The estate has funded daycare programs, scholarship programs, and a number of other very important programs in the area.

The houses are preassembled and should show up in August according to Andrews.

The remaining homes will be assembled and delivered later, but it is expected to increase the possibility for more people to move into Belmond shortly.