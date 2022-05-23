Garner Looks to Buy Fencing for the Future Dog Park

Residents in Garner have been asking city officials to build a dog park where they can take their dogs to socialize and play. Mayor Tim Schmidt believes the idea is a good one and he along with city officials are getting pieces together to make this dream a reality.

Reichardt’s Park will be the future home of the dog run. Schmidt stated that one major component has been addressed which is fencing.

Many small and medium sized towns are constructing dog parks as a means of social interaction not just with the dogs, but also with people as friends and neighbors gather to let their dogs run free and play along with socializing with each other.

Schmidt has been getting nothing but positive feedback on the idea.

Schmidt continues to take feedback about design and implements in the future park.