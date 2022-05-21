480th Street in Winnebago County to be Repaved

Winnebago County will be re-paving R74 and A16 north of Lake Mills. The scope of work includes cold in-place recycling 4 inches of existing pavement and 3 inches of new asphalt. The daily work area will be closed during each day of paving and opened to traffic over night. The 5.16-mile project is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 22nd and continue until October 31st.

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Heartland Asphalt for $1,678,204.64 to do the project. Anyone with questions about the project can contact the Winnebago County Road Department at (641) 585-2905 or email them with questions to scott.meinders@ winnebagocountyiowa.gov