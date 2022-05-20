AudioMediaNewsOutdoors

Kanawha Pool Set to Open This Weekend

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: May 20, 2022

Summer has unofficially arrived in Kanawha. The city is ready to welcome the season as they open up the aquatic center and get the families in for some fun according to Mayor Gloria Sobek.

The pool went under some renovations about two years ago to create more space for activities which now gives residents more freedom to move around and enjoy the facilities. Those who are interested in visiting during the summer can purchase pool passes according to Sobek.

The Kanawha pool will open this weekend.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: May 20, 2022
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button