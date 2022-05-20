AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Garner Recognizes Their Police and Emergency Services

Garner is taking a moment to recognize those who protect and care for them. The city officially recognized their Police and EMS Services both at a city council meeting and then again tonight. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt spoke highly of these individuals.

The city and its citizens will have a chance to meet with their two departments tonight.

The hope is to show how much the city and its residents appreciate the hard work these two departments do.

 

