AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Garner Recognizes Their Police and Emergency Services
Garner is taking a moment to recognize those who protect and care for them. The city officially recognized their Police and EMS Services both at a city council meeting and then again tonight. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt spoke highly of these individuals.
The city and its citizens will have a chance to meet with their two departments tonight.
The hope is to show how much the city and its residents appreciate the hard work these two departments do.