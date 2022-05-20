Edward V. Stoffer, 101, of Belmond, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Ed Stoffer will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Burial will take place in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

