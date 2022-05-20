Eunice Mae Finer, 92 of Leland, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her home.

Funeral services for Eunice will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Ave., Lake Mills, with Rev. Bill Peters officiating.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. until service time at the church on Monday.

Burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Winnebago Lutheran Church.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685