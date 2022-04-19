Soil Management and Land Valuation Conference is May 18

Advertisement

Record high commodity prices, crop inputs and land values are topics that will drive discussion at the 94th annual Soil Management and Land Valuation Conference, May 18 in Ames.

The average acre of Iowa farmland increased nearly 30% last year, according to results of the Iowa State University Land Value Survey, released in November. Many variables continue to change in today’s agricultural landscape and will be part of the discussion.

This year’s conference will be offered in person at Iowa State University’s Scheman Building from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as virtually via Zoom. The in-person registration fee is $150 and the virtual option costs $175.

“This year’s program will examine several current issues in rural property management, appraisal, and sales and purchases, as well as agricultural policy,” said Wendong Zhang, associate professor in economics and extension economist at Iowa State. “We have lined up a dozen soil land management and land valuation professionals to address these issues.”

A half-dozen current issues and their implications to soil management and land valuation will be discussed. The topics include the U.S. and global agricultural economy outlook, a panel discussion on farmland and equipment values, a weather outlook and its impacts on agricultural production, the skyrocketing fertilizer and other input costs, a panel discussion on conservation easements and land trusts, and an agricultural market outlook focusing on crops.

The conference offers networking opportunities for professionals who have an interest in agricultural land, land management and land valuation. Additionally, participants have the opportunity through an online survey before the conference to “gaze into their crystal balls,” and will be asked to provide their estimates of future land values in Iowa and corn and soybean prices via an online survey distributed before the conference.

Sponsored by Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and ISU Extension and Outreach, the Soil Management and Land Valuation Conference is intended for farm managers, rural appraisers, real estate brokers and others interested in the land market in Iowa.

This is the longest running conference at Iowa State in both research and extension, and 2022 will mark the 94th annual meeting in this series. The conference is intended for anyone who has an interest in agricultural land, land management and land valuation. The program is planned each year by the ISU Extension and Outreach economics team within Iowa State’s Department of Economics.

Organizers are applying for 6.5 hours of real estate continuing education credits from the Iowa Real Estate Commission, and at least 6 (possibly 7) hours of appraiser continuing education credits from the Real Estate Appraiser Examining Board, respectively. There will also be three $50 gift card giveaway opportunities for the participants throughout the day.

Other presenters from Iowa State will include Chad Hart, professor in economics and extension grain markets specialist; and Bobby Martens, associate professor and agricultural supply chain specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Register online at https://www.regcytes. extension.iastate.edu/smlv/ register/.

For questions regarding the conference content, contact Wendong Zhang at

515-294-2536 or wdzhang@iastate.edu.