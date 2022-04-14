Kanawha Cleans Up After Tornadic Activity

Advertisement

Residents in Kanawha have returned back to a somewhat normal life after a reported tornado moved through the area. According to reports, trees caused damage to roofs and garages in the city and surrounding area. Police Chief D. J. Martinez stated that cleanup has gone well.

Most of the damage was tree limbs which littered the area. According to Martinez, the city got a lot of help from volunteers who stepped forward.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service continually updated the track of the storm and issued warnings once trained spotters assessed the situation. Martinez stated this was extremely helpful.

Martinez noted that it wasn’t just Kanawha residents picking up the pieces after the storm. Instead, neighboring communities stood ready to assist.

Chief Martinez thanked community members, local and county-wide emergency services for helping Kanawha recover quickly from the storms.