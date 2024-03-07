Ernst Highlights SOTU Guest, Biden’s Wall Hypocrisy

Tonight, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst will attend President Biden’s State of the Union address. Ernst’s guest is Hagit Chen, the mother of an American teenager currently being held hostage by Hamas terrorists. See the photo below of Senator Ernst with Hagit and her husband, Ruby.

Ernst has called on President Biden to address the crises facing Americans with a real plan. In a new video, she highlighted that we have a wall protecting President Biden at the Capitol tonight, but not on our southern border.

