STATE WRESTLING: Day 1 Class 1A Results
West Hancock is currently sitting sixth in the Class 1A team scores after the first day, with five quarterfinalists. Don Bosco is leading after the first day with 50.5 total points.
Lake Mills has three in the quarterfinals, and Central Springs has two for a total of 10 local quarterfinalists that will wrestle for the semis tonight at 6:00 PM on 107.3 FM and 103.1 FM.
106 –
Lucas Oldenkamp, Lake Mills
BYE
Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills) pinned Jesus Lara (Clayton Ridge) in :13
113 –
Linca Scarlett, Northwood-Kensett
Aiden Feickert (South Winneshiek) MD 17-4 Linca Scarlett (Northwood-Kensett)
Scarlett will wrestle tonight to stay in the tournament.
120 –
Dawson Jacobsen, Central Springs
Dawson Jacobsen (Central Springs) pinned Jaxon Prichard (Westwood, Sloan) in 3:58
Dawson Jacobsen (Central Springs) defeated 3-2 Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield)
Jacobsen will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.
126 –
Jacob Larson, West Hancock
Christian Michels (Saint Ansgar) defeated 10-3 Jacob Larson (West Hancock, Britt)
Larson will wrestle tonight to stay in the tournament.
Liam Stockberger, Central Springs
BYE
Owen Adlfinger (Wilton) MD 10-2 Liam Stockberger (Central Springs)
Stockberger will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.
132 –
Landon Price, Lake Mills
Landon Price (Lake Mills) pinned Tristan Becker (CAM) :57
Landon Price (Lake Mills) defeated 3-0 Ethan Sachau (Hinton)
Price will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.
Ethan Gayken, West Hancock
Ethan Gayken (West Hancock, Britt) 11-9 Jack Branan (Riverside, Oakland)
Tanner Arjes (North Butler-Clarksville) TF 2:03 Ethan Gayken (West Hancock, Britt)
Gayken will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.
138 –
Steve Brandenburg, Lake Mills
BYE
Steve Brandenburg (Lake Mills) 4-2 Holden Koele (Woodbury Central)
Brandenburg will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.
Teague Smith, West Hancock
Teague Smith (West Hancock, Britt) pinned Aidan Timm (Belle Plaine) :46
Smith will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.
150 –
Rory Prazak II, Central Springs
BYE
Jacob McGargill (Shenandoah) defeated 4-2 Rory Prazak II (Central Springs)
Prazak will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.
Alex Tiedemann, Northwood-Kensett
Conner Jacobson (Ridge View) MD 15-4 Alex Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett)
Tiedemann will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.
157 –
Garrett Ham, Lake Mills
Jackson Carey (Nashua-Plainfield) defeated 6-5 Garrett Ham (Lake Mills)
Ham will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.
Kellen Smith, West Hancock
BYE
Kellen Smith (West Hancock, Britt) pinned Brogan Lake (Hinton) 1:17
Smith will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.
165 –
Lincoln Blickenderfer, Central Springs
Lincoln Blickenderfer (Central Springs) defeated 4-2 Quinn Mcgeough (MFL MarMac)
Lincoln Blickenderfer (Central Springs) defeated 6-5 Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco)
Bickenderfer will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.
175 –
Dillion Blickenderfer, Central Springs
Noah Henderson (Sumner-Fredericksburg) pinned Dillon Blickenderfer (Central Springs) 3:06
Blickenderfer will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.
Creighton Kelly, West Hancock
BYE
Creighton Kelly (West Hancock, Britt) defeated 5-1 Cayden Van Meer (Panorama)
Kelly will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.
190 –
Andrew Grunhovd, Lake Mills
Blake Myrtue (Ridge View) 5-2 Andrew Grunhovd (Lake Mills)
Grundhovd will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.
Kale Zuehl, West Hancock
BYE
Kale Zuehl (West Hancock, Britt) MD 9-1 Blake Myrtue (Ridge View)
Zuehl will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.
215 –
Wyatt Hanna, Lake Mills
BYE
Parker Timp (South Winneshiek) 6-4 Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills)
Hanna will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.
David Smith, Lake Mills
BYE
David Smith (West Hancock, Britt) defeated 7-0 Bode Binneboese (Hinton)
Smith will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.
285 –
Kael Hanig, Newman Catholic
Cooper Marvel (Southwest Iowa) pinned Kael Hanig (Newman Catholic) 1:45
Hanig will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.