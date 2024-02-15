STATE WRESTLING: Day 1 Class 1A Results

West Hancock is currently sitting sixth in the Class 1A team scores after the first day, with five quarterfinalists. Don Bosco is leading after the first day with 50.5 total points.

Lake Mills has three in the quarterfinals, and Central Springs has two for a total of 10 local quarterfinalists that will wrestle for the semis tonight at 6:00 PM on 107.3 FM and 103.1 FM.

106 –

Lucas Oldenkamp, Lake Mills

BYE

Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills) pinned Jesus Lara (Clayton Ridge) in :13

113 –

Linca Scarlett, Northwood-Kensett

Aiden Feickert (South Winneshiek) MD 17-4 Linca Scarlett (Northwood-Kensett)

Scarlett will wrestle tonight to stay in the tournament.

120 –

Dawson Jacobsen, Central Springs

Dawson Jacobsen (Central Springs) pinned Jaxon Prichard (Westwood, Sloan) in 3:58

Dawson Jacobsen (Central Springs) defeated 3-2 Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield)

Jacobsen will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.

126 –

Jacob Larson, West Hancock

Christian Michels (Saint Ansgar) defeated 10-3 Jacob Larson (West Hancock, Britt)

Larson will wrestle tonight to stay in the tournament.

Liam Stockberger, Central Springs

BYE

Owen Adlfinger (Wilton) MD 10-2 Liam Stockberger (Central Springs)

Stockberger will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.

132 –

Landon Price, Lake Mills

Landon Price (Lake Mills) pinned Tristan Becker (CAM) :57

Landon Price (Lake Mills) defeated 3-0 Ethan Sachau (Hinton)

Price will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.

Ethan Gayken, West Hancock

Ethan Gayken (West Hancock, Britt) 11-9 Jack Branan (Riverside, Oakland)

Tanner Arjes (North Butler-Clarksville) TF 2:03 Ethan Gayken (West Hancock, Britt)

Gayken will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.

138 –

Steve Brandenburg, Lake Mills

BYE

Steve Brandenburg (Lake Mills) 4-2 Holden Koele (Woodbury Central)

Brandenburg will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.

Teague Smith, West Hancock

Teague Smith (West Hancock, Britt) pinned Aidan Timm (Belle Plaine) :46

Smith will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.

150 –

Rory Prazak II, Central Springs

BYE

Jacob McGargill (Shenandoah) defeated 4-2 Rory Prazak II (Central Springs)

Prazak will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.

Alex Tiedemann, Northwood-Kensett

Conner Jacobson (Ridge View) MD 15-4 Alex Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett)

Tiedemann will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.

157 –

Garrett Ham, Lake Mills

Jackson Carey (Nashua-Plainfield) defeated 6-5 Garrett Ham (Lake Mills)

Ham will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.

Kellen Smith, West Hancock

BYE

Kellen Smith (West Hancock, Britt) pinned Brogan Lake (Hinton) 1:17

Smith will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.

165 –

Lincoln Blickenderfer, Central Springs

Lincoln Blickenderfer (Central Springs) defeated 4-2 Quinn Mcgeough (MFL MarMac)

Lincoln Blickenderfer (Central Springs) defeated 6-5 Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco)

Bickenderfer will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.

175 –

Dillion Blickenderfer, Central Springs

Noah Henderson (Sumner-Fredericksburg) pinned Dillon Blickenderfer (Central Springs) 3:06

Blickenderfer will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.

Creighton Kelly, West Hancock

BYE

Creighton Kelly (West Hancock, Britt) defeated 5-1 Cayden Van Meer (Panorama)

Kelly will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.

190 –

Andrew Grunhovd, Lake Mills

Blake Myrtue (Ridge View) 5-2 Andrew Grunhovd (Lake Mills)

Grundhovd will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.

Kale Zuehl, West Hancock

BYE

Kale Zuehl (West Hancock, Britt) MD 9-1 Blake Myrtue (Ridge View)

Zuehl will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.

215 –

Wyatt Hanna, Lake Mills

BYE

Parker Timp (South Winneshiek) 6-4 Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills)

Hanna will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.

David Smith, Lake Mills

BYE

David Smith (West Hancock, Britt) defeated 7-0 Bode Binneboese (Hinton)

Smith will wrestle in the quarterfinals tonight.

285 –

Kael Hanig, Newman Catholic

Cooper Marvel (Southwest Iowa) pinned Kael Hanig (Newman Catholic) 1:45

Hanig will wrestle to stay in the tournament tonight.