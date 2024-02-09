23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 19

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Belmond-Klemme.

Adasyn Lamb scored 27, 27, and 12 in three games last week, helping the Broncos go 3-0.

In the win over West Hancock, she had a double-double with ten rebounds, was 8/8 from the FT line, and had three block shots.

In the win over Northwood-Kensett, she made six three-pointers, had four steals, and had six assists with her 27 points.

In the win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, the Broncos scored 78 points, 12 of which came from Lamb. She had another double-double with 16 rebounds, eight assists, five steals, and five block shots. She was also 5/6 from the FT line for the Broncos.

Lamb also reached her 1,000 career point on Thursday against Northwood-Kensett.