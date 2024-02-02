STATE WRESTLING: GHV prep Alexa Heflin (VIDEO)

GHV student and Clear Lake wrestler Alexa Heflin joined wrestling as a joke with her friends, and now she’s one of only 448 girls who are wrestling qualifiers in 2024. She was seeded 30th but wrestled above that, finishing just one match away from day two of the IGHSAU state wrestling tournament.

Heflin beat #19 Kerene Panya in consolation round 1 after falling in the opening round to #3 Greta Brus, who will be wrestling for a state title tonight. She then pinned #13 Gracie Leslie in the second round of consolation before ending her tournament with #11 Taya Hollingsworth of BCLUW-SH. Heflin, just a freshman, will be back looking to make a deeper run in 2025.