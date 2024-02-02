Feenstra Votes to Deport Illegal Immigrants Found Guilty of Driving While Drunk

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted for the Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act, which would allow for illegal immigrants to be deported if they are found guilty of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“Illegal immigrants who are found guilty of driving while drunk must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and swiftly deported. We cannot allow individuals who break our laws and threaten the safety of our families to dodge responsibility for their actions,” said Rep. Feenstra. “That’s why I supported the Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act to hold illegal immigrants accountable for their crimes, save precious lives, and protect American citizens. This legislation will make our communities safer and deliver a clear message that these types of horrific crimes will not be tolerated in the United States.”