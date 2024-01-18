Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Rankings 1/18/24

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal35 mins agoLast Updated: January 18, 2024
Class 1A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
North Linn
12-1
1
2
Newell-Fonda
11-1
2
3
Martensdale-St. Marys
9-3
3
4
Remsen St, Mary’s
11-0
4
5
Riceville
15-0
5
6
Council Bluffs St. Albert
10-1
6
7
Algona Bishop Garrigan
13-1
7
8
Calamus-Wheatland
12-1
8
9
CAM
10-1
9
10
Woodbine
8-2
10
11
Lynnville-Sully
11-2
11
12
Coon Rapids-Bayard
8-2
12
13
Montezuma
9-2
13
14
George-Little Rock
9-1
14
15
Fremont-Mills
13-0
15
 
Dropped Out:  None
 
Class 2A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
10-1
1
2
Panorama
13-0
2
3
Westwood
12-0
3
4
Iowa City Regina
11-2
4
5
Sioux Central
11-1
5
6
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
10-1
6
7
Central Lyon
11-1
7
8
Nodaway Valley
10-2
8
9
North Mahaska
11-1
9
10
Cascade
8-2
10
11
Grundy Center
12-1
11
12
Treynor
8-3
12
13
Aplington-Parkersburg
11-2
13
14
Hinton
11-2
14
15
Jesup
9-2
NR
 
Dropped Out: Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley (15) 
 
Class 3A
 
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Mount Vernon
11-1
2
2
Solon
11-2
1
3
Des Moines Christian
11-1
3
4
Estherville-Lincoln Central
11-2
4
5
Roland-Story
12-0
5
6
Dubuque Wahlert
10-2
6
7
Harlan
9-2
7
8
Benton Community
8-4
8
9
Monticello
10-2
9
10
Algona
9-3
11
11
Spirit Lake
8-3
12
12
Cherokee
10-3
13
13
Forest City
11-2
10
14
Chariton
10-1
14
15
Williamsburg
6-4
15
 
Dropped Out: None
 
Class 4A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Dallas Center-Grimes
10-2
1
2
Clear Creek-Amana
11-0
2
3
North Polk
12-2
3
4
Waverly-Shell Rock
13-0
4
5
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
10-0
5
6
Mason City
10-2
6
7
Le Mars
11-2
7
8
Norwalk
10-2
8
9
Lewis Central
9-3
9
10
Marion
11-2
10
11
Maquoketa
10-2
11
12
Pella
9-2
13
13
Central DeWitt
9-3
14
14
Carlisle
8-4
12
15
Keokuk
11-1
NR
 
Dropped Out: Gilbert (15)
 
Class 5A
 
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Johnston
13-0
1
2
Davenport North
12-2
2
3
Dowling Catholic
10-3
3
4
Waukee
10-3
4
5
Ankeny Centennial
8-5
5
6
Pleasant Valley
10-3
6
7
Ankeny
9-5
7
8
Cedar Falls
11-1
8
9
Cedar Rapids Prairie
9-1
10
10
Waukee Northwest
7-6
13
11
West Des Moines Valley
7-6
9
12
Southeast Polk
6-7
11
13
Sioux City East
9-4
12
14
Iowa City West
6-4
14
15
Sioux City West
5-5
15
 
Dropped Out: None
Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal35 mins agoLast Updated: January 18, 2024
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button