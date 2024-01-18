Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Rankings 1/18/24
Class 1A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
North Linn
|
12-1
|
1
|
2
|
Newell-Fonda
|
11-1
|
2
|
3
|
Martensdale-St. Marys
|
9-3
|
3
|
4
|
Remsen St, Mary’s
|
11-0
|
4
|
5
|
Riceville
|
15-0
|
5
|
6
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
|
10-1
|
6
|
7
|
Algona Bishop Garrigan
|
13-1
|
7
|
8
|
Calamus-Wheatland
|
12-1
|
8
|
9
|
CAM
|
10-1
|
9
|
10
|
Woodbine
|
8-2
|
10
|
11
|
Lynnville-Sully
|
11-2
|
11
|
12
|
Coon Rapids-Bayard
|
8-2
|
12
|
13
|
Montezuma
|
9-2
|
13
|
14
|
George-Little Rock
|
9-1
|
14
|
15
|
Fremont-Mills
|
13-0
|
15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
10-1
|
1
|
2
|
Panorama
|
13-0
|
2
|
3
|
Westwood
|
12-0
|
3
|
4
|
Iowa City Regina
|
11-2
|
4
|
5
|
Sioux Central
|
11-1
|
5
|
6
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
10-1
|
6
|
7
|
Central Lyon
|
11-1
|
7
|
8
|
Nodaway Valley
|
10-2
|
8
|
9
|
North Mahaska
|
11-1
|
9
|
10
|
Cascade
|
8-2
|
10
|
11
|
Grundy Center
|
12-1
|
11
|
12
|
Treynor
|
8-3
|
12
|
13
|
Aplington-Parkersburg
|
11-2
|
13
|
14
|
Hinton
|
11-2
|
14
|
15
|
Jesup
|
9-2
|
NR
Dropped Out: Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley (15)
Class 3A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Mount Vernon
|
11-1
|
2
|
2
|
Solon
|
11-2
|
1
|
3
|
Des Moines Christian
|
11-1
|
3
|
4
|
Estherville-Lincoln Central
|
11-2
|
4
|
5
|
Roland-Story
|
12-0
|
5
|
6
|
Dubuque Wahlert
|
10-2
|
6
|
7
|
Harlan
|
9-2
|
7
|
8
|
Benton Community
|
8-4
|
8
|
9
|
Monticello
|
10-2
|
9
|
10
|
Algona
|
9-3
|
11
|
11
|
Spirit Lake
|
8-3
|
12
|
12
|
Cherokee
|
10-3
|
13
|
13
|
Forest City
|
11-2
|
10
|
14
|
Chariton
|
10-1
|
14
|
15
|
Williamsburg
|
6-4
|
15
Dropped Out: None
Class 4A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
10-2
|
1
|
2
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
11-0
|
2
|
3
|
North Polk
|
12-2
|
3
|
4
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
13-0
|
4
|
5
|
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
|
10-0
|
5
|
6
|
Mason City
|
10-2
|
6
|
7
|
Le Mars
|
11-2
|
7
|
8
|
Norwalk
|
10-2
|
8
|
9
|
Lewis Central
|
9-3
|
9
|
10
|
Marion
|
11-2
|
10
|
11
|
Maquoketa
|
10-2
|
11
|
12
|
Pella
|
9-2
|
13
|
13
|
Central DeWitt
|
9-3
|
14
|
14
|
Carlisle
|
8-4
|
12
|
15
|
Keokuk
|
11-1
|
NR
Dropped Out: Gilbert (15)
Class 5A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Johnston
|
13-0
|
1
|
2
|
Davenport North
|
12-2
|
2
|
3
|
Dowling Catholic
|
10-3
|
3
|
4
|
Waukee
|
10-3
|
4
|
5
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
8-5
|
5
|
6
|
Pleasant Valley
|
10-3
|
6
|
7
|
Ankeny
|
9-5
|
7
|
8
|
Cedar Falls
|
11-1
|
8
|
9
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
|
9-1
|
10
|
10
|
Waukee Northwest
|
7-6
|
13
|
11
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
7-6
|
9
|
12
|
Southeast Polk
|
6-7
|
11
|
13
|
Sioux City East
|
9-4
|
12
|
14
|
Iowa City West
|
6-4
|
14
|
15
|
Sioux City West
|
5-5
|
15
Dropped Out: None