David J. Hartigan, 79 of Forest City, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2024 while vacationing in Cozumel, Mexico.

Visitation for David will be held from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City. A Scriptural Wake service will begin at 6:00 P.M

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City with Father Andrew Marr officiating.

Burial of cremains will take place in the spring at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City.

