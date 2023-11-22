Sports

23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 13

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal28 mins agoLast Updated: November 22, 2023

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at West Hancock.

Brady Bixel helped West Hancock through plenty of high-pressure situations during last Thursday’s championship game.

He had an interception to help hold Woodbury Central out of the endzone before halftime and give his team a chance with the ball.

He had a 4&2 run on the final drive to keep the drive going.

He caught the game-winning touchdown pass.

He had 49 yards on nine rushes, caught two passes, had an interception, and had 6.5 tackles on defense.

