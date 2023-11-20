Thanksgiving Looking Dry Weather Wise

A few days ago, forecasters were warning of the possibility of snow on or around Thanksgiving, but now that we’re closer to the holiday, the foul weather is being removed from the list of likely options. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says if you’ll be on the road to visit family and friends for Thursday’s big meal, the roads should be dry.

It’s predicted Thanksgiving Day should be mostly sunny in Iowa with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Curtis says it’s expected to cool off this week, but that’s par for the season.

Many parts of Iowa got rain overnight on Monday morning, the first precipitation we’ve had since before Halloween.

Keep up with the forecast at weather.gov.