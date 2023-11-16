TITLETOWN: West Hancock wins fifth state title and third since 2019

In sports, the only time you must be leading is when the final clock hits zero, and West Hancock proved that Thursday afternoon inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The Eagles survived trailing Woodbury Central for 47 minutes and 23 seconds and a 49-yard field goal that came up 15 yards short from Wildcat freshman Jayden Lloyd.

#2 Woodbury Central got the scoring started when they marched 76 yards on 13 plays on its first series of the game, and the extra point made it 7-0 Wildcats early.

#3 West Hancock’s defense answered with a stop after the offense stalled near midfield on its opening drive. However, the West Hancock offense quickly responded following the team trading punts, driving 76 yards on four plays and failing the two-point try, leaving the game 7-6 in favor of the Wildcats.

Woodbury Central controlled the pace for much of the game, and West Hancock went into halftime down 21-12, but it felt like much more. It was only one score, thanks to a Brady Bixel interception with less than two minutes left in the first half.

After halftime, West Hancock took the opening drive 72 yards in seven plays, and Kellen Smith found the end zone on a 22-yard touchdown. However, West Hancock failed on its third consecutive two-point attempt and was down 21-18 instead of up or tied.

Still chasing a stop of defense, West Hancock found themselves down ten when Woodbury Central traveled 66 yards on ten plays late in the third quarter and were down 28-18.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Kale Zuehl found the endzone, and again, the two-point try was no good, and the Eagles stayed down four, 28-24.

Woodbury Central got the ball back and was in no hurry, taking over five minutes off the clock, and had the Eagles on their heels. The clock was ticking away, and Woodbury Central was again controlling the pace. That’s when senior Mitchell Smith intercepted a deflected pass, giving the Eagles a chance at a storybook ending.

It was a scene out of Friday Night Lights. West Hancock had 71 yards of UNI-DOME turf to win a state title. However, unlike the movie, the Eagles prevailed, driving those yards in 7:08, capped by a Brady Bixel game-winning touchdown catch from Mitchell Smith.

The drive was saved by a 4th and 2 rush for a first down by none other than Brady Bixel at the Woodbury Central 30-yard line.

West Hancock found the stop and forced Woodbury Central to attempt a 32-yard pass to the endzone or a 49-yard field goal attempt. The Wildcats called a timeout and decided a field goal was the better option, but it came up short, and the Eagles won their third title in five years in dramatic fashion.

Coach Sanger is now 59-4 with three titles.

West Hancock Woodbury Central RUSHING No. Gain Loss Net TD Lg Avg. Smith, Mitchell 13 103 0 103 1 25 7.9 Smith, Kellen 6 74 0 74 1 22 12.3 Zuehl, Kale 15 63 1 62 2 9 4.1 Bixel, Brady 9 49 0 49 0 16 5.4 Peterson, Jaxen 4 7 3 4 0 4 1.0 Kelly, Creighton 1 3 0 3 0 3 3.0 Totals… 48 299 4 295 4 25 6.1 RUSHING No. Gain Loss Net TD Lg Avg. Butler, Zack 27 109 4 105 3 10 3.9 Kluender, Drew 4 33 0 33 0 12 8.2 Lloyd, Jayden 1 1 0 1 0 1 1.0 Totals… 32 143 4 139 3 12 4.3 PASSING Cmp-Att-Int Yds TD Long Sack Smith, Mitchell 8-11-0 80 1 27 0 Totals… 8-11-0 80 1 27 0 PASSING Cmp-Att-Int Yds TD Long Sack Kluender, Drew 26-42-2 274 1 26 0 Totals… 26-42-2 274 1 26 0 RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg Smith, Kellen 4 35 0 15 Bixel, Brady 2 5 1 8 Beukema, Zack 1 27 0 27 Kelly, Creighton 1 13 0 13 Totals… 8 80 1 27 RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg McGill, Eric 11 106 1 18 King, Jacob 7 83 0 26 Lloyd, Jayden 6 51 0 15 Butler, Zack 1 25 0 25 Monk, Sam 1 9 0 9 Totals… 26 274 1 26 PUNTING No. Yds Avg Long In20 TB Beukema, Zack 2 86 43.0 44 0 1 Smith, Mitchell 1 28 28.0 28 1 0 Totals… 3 114 38.0 44 1 1 PUNTING No. Yds Avg Long In20 TB Kluender, Drew 1 42 42.0 42 0 0 Totals… 1 42 42.0 42 0 0 Punts Kickoffs Intercept ALL RETURNS No Yds Lg No Yds Lg No Yds Lg Smith, Kellen 0 0 0 3 80 38 0 0 0 Bixel, Brady 0 0 0 1 14 14 1 0 0 Smith, Mitchell 1 18 18 0 0 0 1 3 3 Totals… 1 18 18 4 94 38 2 3 3 Punts Kickoffs Intercept ALL RETURNS No Yds Lg No Yds Lg No Yds Lg McGill, Eric 1 11 11 6 90 19 0 0 0 Totals… 1 11 11 6 90 19 0 0 0 ALL PURPOSE Rush Rcv KR PR IR Total Smith, Kellen 74 35 80 0 0 189 Smith, Mitchell 103 0 0 18 3 124 Bixel, Brady 49 5 14 0 0 68 Zuehl, Kale 62 0 0 0 0 62 Beukema, Zack 0 27 0 0 0 27 Kelly, Creighton 3 13 0 0 0 16 Peterson, Jaxen 4 0 0 0 0 4 Totals… 295 80 94 18 3 490 ALL PURPOSE Rush Rcv KR PR IR Total McGill, Eric 0 106 90 11 0 207 Butler, Zack 105 25 0 0 0 130 King, Jacob 0 83 0 0 0 83 Lloyd, Jayden 1 51 0 0 0 52 Kluender, Drew 33 0 0 0 0 33 Monk, Sam 0 9 0 0 0 9 Totals… 139 274 90 11 0 514

SCORING SUMMARY WH -WC 1st 07:53 WC Butler, Zack 3 yd run (Lloyd, Jayden kick) 13 plays, 76 yards, TOP 4:07 0 – 7 02:44 WH Smith, Mitchell 25 yd run (Smith, Mitchell rush failed) 4 plays, 76 yards, TOP 1:22 6 – 7 2nd 11:55 WC McGill, Eric 6 yd pass from Kluender, Drew (Lloyd, Jayden kick) 12 plays, 71 yards, TOP 2:45 6 – 14 06:33 WH Zuehl, Kale 1 yd run (Smith, Mitchell pass failed) 10 plays, 56 yards, TOP 5:17 12 – 14 02:46 WC Butler, Zack 1 yd run (Lloyd, Jayden kick) 10 plays, 68 yards, TOP 3:40 12 – 21 3rd 08:48 WH Smith, Kellen 22 yd run (Smith, Mitchell pass failed) 7 plays, 72 yards, TOP 3:05 18 – 21 05:01 WC Butler, Zack 1 yd run (Lloyd, Jayden kick) 10 plays, 66 yards, TOP 3:39 18 – 28 4th 11:57 WH Zuehl, Kale 1 yd run (Smith, Mitchell pass failed) 13 plays, 74 yards, TOP 4:57 24 – 28 00:37 WH Bixel, Brady 8 yd pass from Smith, Mitchell (Bixel, Brady rush failed) 15 plays, 71 yards, TOP 7:08 30 – 28

Game Information: 2023 Class A Championship Game

Kickoff time: 1:06 pm • End of Game: 3:32 • Total elapsed time: 2:16

Referee: Marty Bowen • Umpire: Adam Moyers • Linesman: Casey Bowen • Line judge: Greg Manske • Back judge: Matt Donnolly •

Temperature: • Wind: • Weather: Indoors

