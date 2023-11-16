Sports

TITLETOWN: West Hancock wins fifth state title and third since 2019

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 second agoLast Updated: November 16, 2023

In sports, the only time you must be leading is when the final clock hits zero, and West Hancock proved that Thursday afternoon inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The Eagles survived trailing Woodbury Central for 47 minutes and 23 seconds and a 49-yard field goal that came up 15 yards short from Wildcat freshman Jayden Lloyd.

The final call from West Hancock broadcasters Kevin Wilson and Jay Hiscocks

#2 Woodbury Central got the scoring started when they marched 76 yards on 13 plays on its first series of the game, and the extra point made it 7-0 Wildcats early.

#3 West Hancock’s defense answered with a stop after the offense stalled near midfield on its opening drive. However, the West Hancock offense quickly responded following the team trading punts, driving 76 yards on four plays and failing the two-point try, leaving the game 7-6 in favor of the Wildcats.

Woodbury Central controlled the pace for much of the game, and West Hancock went into halftime down 21-12, but it felt like much more. It was only one score, thanks to a Brady Bixel interception with less than two minutes left in the first half.

After halftime, West Hancock took the opening drive 72 yards in seven plays, and Kellen Smith found the end zone on a 22-yard touchdown. However, West Hancock failed on its third consecutive two-point attempt and was down 21-18 instead of up or tied.

Still chasing a stop of defense, West Hancock found themselves down ten when Woodbury Central traveled 66 yards on ten plays late in the third quarter and were down 28-18.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Kale Zuehl found the endzone, and again, the two-point try was no good, and the Eagles stayed down four, 28-24.

Woodbury Central got the ball back and was in no hurry, taking over five minutes off the clock, and had the Eagles on their heels. The clock was ticking away, and Woodbury Central was again controlling the pace. That’s when senior Mitchell Smith intercepted a deflected pass, giving the Eagles a chance at a storybook ending.

It was a scene out of Friday Night Lights. West Hancock had 71 yards of UNI-DOME turf to win a state title. However, unlike the movie, the Eagles prevailed, driving those yards in 7:08, capped by a Brady Bixel game-winning touchdown catch from Mitchell Smith.

The call heard on KIOW and KHAM from West Hancock broadcasters Kevin Wilson and Jay Hiscocks.

The drive was saved by a 4th and 2 rush for a first down by none other than Brady Bixel at the Woodbury Central 30-yard line.

West Hancock found the stop and forced Woodbury Central to attempt a 32-yard pass to the endzone or a 49-yard field goal attempt. The Wildcats called a timeout and decided a field goal was the better option, but it came up short, and the Eagles won their third title in five years in dramatic fashion.

Coach Sanger is now 59-4 with three titles.

 

STATS

West Hancock
Woodbury Central
RUSHING  No.  Gain  Loss  Net  TD  Lg  Avg. 
Smith, Mitchell  13  103  103  25  7.9 
Smith, Kellen   74  74  22  12.3 
Zuehl, Kale   15  63  62  4.1 
Bixel, Brady   49  49  16  5.4 
Peterson, Jaxen  1.0 
Kelly, Creighton  3.0 
Totals…  48  299  295  25  6.1 
RUSHING  No.  Gain  Loss  Net  TD  Lg  Avg. 
Butler, Zack   27  109  105  10  3.9 
Kluender, Drew   33  33  12  8.2 
Lloyd, Jayden   1.0 
Totals…  32  143  139  12  4.3 
  
  
  
PASSING  Cmp-Att-Int  Yds  TD  Long  Sack 
Smith, Mitchell  8-11-0  80  27 
Totals…  8-11-0  80  27 
PASSING  Cmp-Att-Int  Yds  TD  Long  Sack 
Kluender, Drew   26-42-2  274  26 
Totals…  26-42-2  274  26 
RECEIVING  No.  Yds  TD  Lg 
Smith, Kellen   35  15 
Bixel, Brady  
Beukema, Zack   27  27 
Kelly, Creighton  13  13 
Totals…  80  27 
  
RECEIVING  No.  Yds  TD  Lg 
McGill, Eric   11  106  18 
King, Jacob   83  26 
Lloyd, Jayden   51  15 
Butler, Zack   25  25 
Monk, Sam  
Totals…  26  274  26 
PUNTING  No.  Yds  Avg  Long  In20  TB 
Beukema, Zack   86  43.0  44 
Smith, Mitchell  28  28.0  28 
Totals…  114  38.0  44 
PUNTING  No.  Yds  Avg  Long  In20  TB 
Kluender, Drew   42  42.0  42 
Totals…  42  42.0  42 
  
   Punts  Kickoffs  Intercept 
ALL RETURNS  No  Yds  Lg  No  Yds  Lg  No  Yds  Lg 
Smith, Kellen   80  38 
Bixel, Brady   14  14 
Smith, Mitchell  18  18 
Totals…  18  18  94  38 
   Punts  Kickoffs  Intercept 
ALL RETURNS  No  Yds  Lg  No  Yds  Lg  No  Yds  Lg 
McGill, Eric   11  11  90  19 
Totals…  11  11  90  19 
  
  
ALL PURPOSE  Rush  Rcv  KR  PR  IR  Total 
Smith, Kellen   74  35  80  189 
Smith, Mitchell  103  18  124 
Bixel, Brady   49  14  68 
Zuehl, Kale   62  62 
Beukema, Zack   27  27 
Kelly, Creighton  13  16 
Peterson, Jaxen 
Totals…  295  80  94  18  490 
ALL PURPOSE  Rush  Rcv  KR  PR  IR  Total 
McGill, Eric   106  90  11  207 
Butler, Zack   105  25  130 
King, Jacob   83  83 
Lloyd, Jayden   51  52 
Kluender, Drew   33  33 
Monk, Sam  
Totals…  139  274  90  11  514 
  

 

More interviews:

Kaysen Broshar

Zachary Beukema

Jaxen Peterson

David Smith

Scoring Drives

SCORING SUMMARY   WH -WC  
1st  07:53  WC   Butler, Zack 3 yd run (Lloyd, Jayden kick) 
         13 plays, 76 yards, TOP 4:07  0 – 7 
  02:44  WH   Smith, Mitchell 25 yd run (Smith, Mitchell rush failed) 
         4 plays, 76 yards, TOP 1:22  6 – 7 
2nd  11:55  WC   McGill, Eric 6 yd pass from Kluender, Drew (Lloyd, Jayden kick) 
         12 plays, 71 yards, TOP 2:45  6 – 14 
  06:33  WH   Zuehl, Kale 1 yd run (Smith, Mitchell pass failed) 
         10 plays, 56 yards, TOP 5:17  12 – 14 
  02:46  WC   Butler, Zack 1 yd run (Lloyd, Jayden kick) 
         10 plays, 68 yards, TOP 3:40  12 – 21 
3rd  08:48  WH   Smith, Kellen 22 yd run (Smith, Mitchell pass failed) 
         7 plays, 72 yards, TOP 3:05  18 – 21 
  05:01  WC   Butler, Zack 1 yd run (Lloyd, Jayden kick) 
         10 plays, 66 yards, TOP 3:39  18 – 28 
4th  11:57  WH   Zuehl, Kale 1 yd run (Smith, Mitchell pass failed) 
         13 plays, 74 yards, TOP 4:57  24 – 28 
  00:37  WH   Bixel, Brady 8 yd pass from Smith, Mitchell (Bixel, Brady rush failed) 
         15 plays, 71 yards, TOP 7:08  30 – 28 

 

Game Information: 2023 Class A Championship Game

Kickoff time: 1:06 pm  • End of Game: 3:32  • Total elapsed time: 2:16
Referee: Marty Bowen  •  Umpire: Adam Moyers  •  Linesman: Casey Bowen  •  Line judge: Greg Manske  •  Back judge: Matt Donnolly  •
Temperature:  • Wind:  • Weather: Indoors

 

 

 

 

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

