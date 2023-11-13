Learning Farms to Host Conservation on Tap in Charles City

Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation Districtand Conservation Learning Group, will host “Conservation On Tap,” Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6-7 p.m. at Tellurian Brewing in Charles City.

The event will provide local farmers, landowners and urban residents with a chance to discuss and ask questions about conservation practices aimed to improve water quality and soil health, as well as managing risk from weather variability and climate change. There will be an opportunity for networking following the event. To ensure adequate space and food, RSVP by calling 515-294-5429 or email [email protected].

“Our intent with this event is to help build community through encouraging farmers, landowners and urban residents to talk about topics important within the community, what keeps them up at night, what challenges they see with conservation practices, and what they want to learn more about,” said Liz Ripley, Iowa Learning Farms conservation and cover crop outreach specialist. “There will be no formal presentations or agenda, just a chance to talk, ask questions, listen and learn while enjoying a beverage and provided food. We are looking forward to learning alongside everyone else who attends.”

Hosts at the event will include Mark Licht, associate professor and extension cropping systems specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach; Matt Helmers, Iowa Nutrient Research Center director; and Liz Ripley, Iowa Learning Farms conservation and cover crop outreach specialist. Cort Sanvig, owner and brewer at Tellurian Brewing, will also join in the conversations as to why water quality matters for brewing.

To learn more about planned field days, virtual field days, webinars and other conservation events, visit https://www.iowalearningfarms.org/events-1v