Sports
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: IGCA ALL-STATE AND ALL-DISTRICT AWARDS
The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released the 2023 volleyball all-state and all-district awards. Two local athletes were named all-state in Class 3A, while eight girls in Class 1A, 2A, and 3A were named to all-district teams.
ALL-STATE
Class 3A
Fourth Team
Jalyn Hovenga Forest City 12
Xada Johnson Clear Lake 12
All-District
Class 1A
North Central
Ashlyn Bechler North Iowa Buffalo Center 11
Class 2A
Northeast
Dottie Byars Lake Mills 12
Central
Shaylee Aguilera Belmond Klemme 11
Adasyn Lamb Belmond Klemme 11
Class 3A
Central
Xada Johnson Clear Lake 12
Jalyn Hovenga Forest City 12
Bethany Warren Forest City 11
Emma Anderson Forest City 12