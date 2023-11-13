HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: IGCA ALL-STATE AND ALL-DISTRICT AWARDS

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released the 2023 volleyball all-state and all-district awards. Two local athletes were named all-state in Class 3A, while eight girls in Class 1A, 2A, and 3A were named to all-district teams.

ALL-STATE

Class 3A

Fourth Team

Jalyn Hovenga Forest City 12

Xada Johnson Clear Lake 12

All-District

Class 1A

North Central

Ashlyn Bechler North Iowa Buffalo Center 11

Class 2A

Northeast

Dottie Byars Lake Mills 12

Central

Shaylee Aguilera Belmond Klemme 11

Adasyn Lamb Belmond Klemme 11

Class 3A

Central

Xada Johnson Clear Lake 12

Jalyn Hovenga Forest City 12

Bethany Warren Forest City 11

Emma Anderson Forest City 12