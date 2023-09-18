Waldorf volleyball sweeps Union to open its home schedule

The Waldorf Unversity volleyball team opened its home schedule by playing in front of a packed house at the Hanson Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon. The Warriors gave all those fans something to cheer about when they swept Union College in straight sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-18.

Waldorf used different lineup combinations with a busy week ahead and to give its younger players some experience. The Warriors were still able to pace the match and survived a Union run in the third set that Waldorf overcame to win 3-0.

Karyssa Watson led Waldorf on offense with nine kills and Sydney Kidd with another eight. Rachel Watson had 14 assists as the setter and defensive players Macy Stratton and Juliet Karlen had nine and eight digs, respectively.

As a team, Waldorf had 12 ace serves, four from Emily Soukup, a freshman middle blocker, and three apiece from Alisha Schaefer and Rachel Watson.

Former North Union prep Anna Longhenry, a 6’1″, had four kills for Waldorf and spoke with KIOW following the match in the above video with Rachel Watson.

Courtney Stutsman, a freshman from Sartell, MN, had nine assists and five digs for Waldorf.

Charlotte Wright and Devyn Scott each had three kills for the Warriors.

Waldorf is next in action on Thursday when they travel to Omaha, Nebraska, to play Union College again before conference matches on Friday and Saturday against Belevue and Dakota State.