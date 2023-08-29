Fall Forestry Field Days Planned Across Iowa

Iowans can learn more about the state’s forestry resources by attending a field day this fall. Five forestry field days will be held from August through October, featuring private and public forests, with presentations from state specialists and landowners.

Featured visits include a prairie and forestry field day at Eric and Cindy Boehhm’s farm Aug. 22 in Fayette County; the Iowa Woodland Owners Association fall field day Sept. 14 at Ledges State Park; Yellow River State Forest fall forestry field day Sept. 19; Shimek State Forest field day Oct. 3, at the Lacey-Keosauqua State Park; and the Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year field day Oct. 10 near Jesup.

“All five events will offer incredible learning and networking opportunities,” said Billy Beck, forestry specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Attendees will meet and interact with other landowners and forest stewards, while also getting timely updates from state forestry associations.”

The events are geared toward high school age and up, and Beck said attendees can easily make a weekend trip out of the field day by securing local camping or lodging. Most of the field days require registration to help with the meal count and to ensure sufficient materials, so be sure and register in advance.

Prairie and Forestry field day

The prairie and forestry field day is organized by Iowa Learning Farms and is free to attend, with a free lunch for those who register.

Fayette County farmer Eric Boehm will share his experience with establishing prairie and forestry management. Tim Youngquist, Iowa State University STRIPS program farmer liaison, will discuss establishing prairie and conservation practices related to pollinators.

Dave Asche, Clayton County district forester, will focus on managing forestry under the Conservation Stewardship Program, as well as managing trees in pollinator habitat (CP42). Adam Janke, associate professor in natural resources ecology and management and extension wildlife specialist at Iowa State, will discuss habitat benefits. RSVP to Alena Whitaker at 515-294-2473 or [email protected].

Iowa Woodland Owners Association fall forestry field day

The Iowa Woodland Owners Association fall forestry field day will highlight the history and significance of Ledges State Park, with a focus on trees that are 200-350 years old, as well as new trees, savanna and prairie restoration and plant genetic resources.

Presentations will be given by the woodland owners association, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Ledges State Park, USDA and the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation.

Registration is required by Sept. 11, and college and high school students are eligible for reduced registration.

Yellow River State Forest field day

The Yellow River State Forest field day will focus on forest change and how foresters guide this change to achieve a range of management objectives that are of interest to private woodland owners and stewards. Participants will see a “chrono-sequence” of forest management results, by visiting forest stands that are 5, 10 and 50 years post-management.

The agenda and registration information are available online. Preregister by Sept. 11. Contact Billy Beck at 515-294-8837 or [email protected].

Shimek State Forest field day

The Shimek State Forest field day will be held at the Lacey-Keosauqua State Park, in Van Buren County. The park is managed by the same staff as Shimek, and provides impressive examples of forest management for a wide range of goals, including wood, water and wildlife.

Partners include the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Lee and Van Buren County offices of ISU Extension and Outreach. Details and registration instructions are available online. Preregister by Sept. 27. Contact Billy Beck at [email protected].

Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year field day

The Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year field day will be held at a tree farm near Jesup. This is the annual event where the Iowa Tree Farm Program recognizes the Iowa Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year. The event is hosted in partnership with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Buchanan County office of ISU Extension and Outreach.

The site offers exceptional examples of forest management to achieve wood, water quality, recreation and wildlife habitat goals.

Details and registration are available online. Preregister by Oct. 10 to reserve a meal. Contact Billy Beck at [email protected].