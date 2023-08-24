Day Two of Pipeline Permit Hearings Feature Local Residents

Day two of the Iowa Utilities Board hearing on the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project saw local residents take to the podium. Glen Alden of Klemme says he’s had to hire a lawyer.

Alden says as a township trustee he’s concerned emergency responders in the township have little information about how to respond if the proposed pipeline ruptured.

Hollis Oelmann raises corn and soybeans on a farm in Hardin County. After the pipeline route through his farm was projected on a screen in the hearing room, Oelmann told regulators he was seeing the actual route for the first time.

Oelmann says a tractor pulling a grain wagon in that area during harvest would weigh around 50 tons. Oelmann says he sees no upside to having the pipeline on his property. Summit Carbon Solutions has said the pipeline will benefit corn growers by making ethanol carbon neutral and opening up new markets for the fuel.