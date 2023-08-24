FALL PREVIEW: One last ride for five Forest City Volleyball seniors

The Forest City volleyball team will be led by a group of seniors who aren’t just classmates and teammates but best friends, according to senior Jaden Jerome.

On Thursday, Jerome will play in her 79th career match for Forest City and has played in over 200 career sets. Her role has changed multiple times throughout her career – a player her mom, head coach Lacy Jerome, can count on to play anywhere when asked.

Jalyn Hovenga is the most veteran of any of the five seniors; Hovenga is getting ready to play in her 94th career match and has played over 240 career sets at Forest City in the past three seasons – her role has also changed multiple times throughout her career. When Coach Jerome has asked, Jalyn has been able to find success.

Emma Anderson is getting set for her second year as the Indians’ libero, though she has played as a defensive specialist on the varsity team for the past two years, getting set for her third.

All three were selected as juniors to the Top of Iowa Conference All-Conference First Team, and all three should be a threat to return to the first team and challenge for Player-of-the-Year.

Emma says starting her year of last firsts is bittersweet.

The Indians have high expectations of themselves and are already getting state-wide attention. Earlier this week, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union named them 13th in the Class 3A preseason top 15.

However, achieving goals like moving up in the rankings, winning a conference title, and ultimately, the goal of reaching the IGHSAU State Volleyball Championships takes more than just those three seniors.

Jenna Walker and Brooklyn Craft round out the ‘sisterhood’ of the seniors, and both contributed to the Indians’ 20-12 season a year ago, with Walker playing in 30 matches and 62 sets, while Craft played in all 32 matches and 85 total sets.

The Indians will also lean on junior Bethany Warren. Warren, one of the best all-around female athletes at Forest City right now, hit .244 last year with 173 kills while collecting a team-high 52 blocks.

Warren will double as a cross-county runner this fall, but volleyball is her primary sport, and when the Indians are in action, so will Warren. But when the volleyball team isn’t having a competition, Warren, a multiple-time state track medalist, will boost the girls’ XC team.

Juniors Colette Loges, Rylie Miller, and Brenin Giesen all saw action for the Indians a year ago. As did sophomores Hayden Brown and Lexi Isebrand.

Jalyn Hovenga:

Coach Jerome:

The Indians’ schedule doesn’t change too much from year to year, and Jaden Jerome says that helps prepare for the team by watching what they did against them the year before.

Forest City opens the season tonight on KIOW. The pregame show is scheduled for 6:45 PM, with first serve slated for 7:00 PM.