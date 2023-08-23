Feenstra: “Bidenomics has failed to deliver financial relief to a single American family”

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement on the failures of President Biden’s economic agenda, which he has coined “Bidenomics.”

“Bidenomics has failed to deliver financial relief to a single American family. Thanks to wasteful government spending, Americans have accrued more than $1 trillion in credit card debt to survive in the Biden economy and endure the harsh impact of inflation. Mortgage rates have also exceeded 20-year highs, interest rates continue their upward trajectory, and our families are paying $709 more per month for basic household goods than they were just two years ago. It’s no coincidence — President Biden’s reckless spending and regulatory agenda have made life harder for American families, farmers, and small businesses. Bidenomics is a complete and total failure.”