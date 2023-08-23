Coates Sentenced on Possession Charges

Rebecca Coates of Fertile pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance -Methamphetamine 2nd Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana 2nd Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 28, 2023.

Coates was sentenced to two years in prison, on each count, sentences shall be served concurrently; sentences suspended. Coates was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $855.00 on each count, suspended; applicable surcharges, court costs, and must obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow through all recommended treatment.

Coates will be placed under supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one to two years.