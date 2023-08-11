2023 Little Miss & Mr Britt Crowned

To kick off the 123rd National Hobo Convention, Britt crowned its new ‘little’ king and queen. The 2023 Little Miss Britt is Lillian Donaghy (Age 7). daughter of Jake and Becki Donaghy. The 2023 Little Mr. Britt is Striker Goepel (Age 5-1/2) son of Seth and Kamille Goepel. Due to this being the first year for a Little Mr. Britt, boys ages 5-1/2 were allowed to compete in the pageant. They both were crowned by the 2022 Little Miss Britt Rosaliegh McNeese.

The rest of the royalty consists of: 2023 Little Miss Britt Runner-Up: Rosalynn Kronemann (Age 6) daughter of Ethan and Maribel Kronemann; 2023 Little Mr. Britt Runner-Up: Henry McNeese (Age 7) son of Hunter and Maria McNeese; 2023 Little Miss Britt Congeniality: Havana Engh (Age 6-1/2) daughter of Derek and Lizanne Engh; 2023 Little Mr. Britt Congeniality: James Jimenez (Age 6) son of Gabe and Amanda Jimenez.

There were 12 total contestants competing for Little Miss and Mr. Britt. The other contestants were: Harper Swenson (Age 7) daughter of Tyler & Stacy Swenson; Mallory Gunderson (Age 7) daughter of Derek and Kerry Gunderson; Gracee Schleuger (Age 7) daughter of JR and Chelcee Schleuger; Racelyn Hadacek (Age 8) daughter of Rusty and Brandi Hadacek; Jack McNeese (Age 5-1/2) son of Hunter and Maria McNeese; Novaleigh Riser (Age 6) daughter of Courtney Ross and Tanner Riser.

Pageant hosts and executive producers were: (mother & daughter) Angela and Abby Nelson; AJ Taylor, News Director of KIOW Radio/Sports Announcer on KHAM Radio; and Brad Hiscocks, owner of B&B Sound & Lights DJ Service. Pageant judges were: Shallon Weis of Bradford Financial Center in Clarion and Garner, Rose Korleski of Lizard’s Tropical Sno, and Zarren Egesdal, Sports Director of KIOW Radio.

This was the first year the pageant was held at the Main Ave Event Center, and it was a packed house. If you couldn’t attend the pageant and would like to watch it, you can view the video stream at kiow.com.

Thanks to many sponsors, all 12 contestants received prizes and are invited to be a part of the Hobo Day Parade with us on Saturday. Pageant Directors Angela and Abby Nelson have organized a special parade float to celebrate the hard work of all 12 contestants plus recognize all pageant sponsors and KIOW’s 45th Anniversary. Carrying on the tradition, KIOW will be audio broadcasting the parade live on 107.3 from the City Park Gazebo. Plus, from the float, we’ll have a special never seen before video broadcast of the parade on kiow.com. Join us tomorrow (Saturday, August 12th) at 10am at the Hobo Day Parade in Britt.