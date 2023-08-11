Obits

Nancy L. (Smith) Schimp

Belmond

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer47 seconds agoLast Updated: August 11, 2023

Nancy L. (Smith) Schimp, 84, of Belmond passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.
