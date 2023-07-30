Organic Corn Variety Trial Field Day is Aug. 1

Organic corn growers and those with an in interest in organic corn can learn more about some of the latest hybrids during a special on-farm field day Aug. 1 near Jefferson.

Kathleen Delate, professor and organic specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said the event will be held at Scott Shriver’s organic farm, at 1276 270th St. Jefferson.

Plant breeders from Iowa State University and the United States Department of Agriculture, along with Albert Lea/Blue River and Prairie Hybrids, will announce new varieties and also discuss best practices for organic corn production, including fertilizing and weed management.

“We are so excited to highlight the great work of Scott Shriver, as a model for organic farming practices, and happy the breeders are working to develop hybrids that will fit organic operations,” said Delate.

The field day will run from 4-6 p.m. and includes a meal. Participants will also get to see some of the weed control equipment used at Shriver Farms and gain firsthand insight from farm operator Scott Shriver.

Shriver and his family farm 1,800 acres organically, using modern organic farming practices and weed control. The family has been farming since 1867 and transitioned to organic in 1998.

In addition to Delate, Iowa State will be represented by Paul Scott, research geneticist, and Ursula Frei, research scientist. The event is supported through a grant from the USDA Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative.

Register online at: https://forms.gle/ iq8prmiRawtzSpYr6