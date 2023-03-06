Following Grassley’s Insistence, USTR Takes Action on Mexico Corn Ban

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a senior member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, welcomed the Office of the United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) announcement that USTR will initiate a technical consultation to dispute Mexico’s proposed ban on the importation of genetically-modified corn from the United States. The proposed ban lacks scientific basis and violates the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“Just over a month ago, I gave USTR 30 days to make a plan to address Mexico’s proposed ban on genetically-modified corn. Thirty-four days later, I’m glad to see USTR has finally taken action,” Grassley said. “American farmers face enough uncertainty as it is. They deserve assurance that the U.S. government will stand up for their interests and support their hard work. I’m grateful USTR has chosen to take a stand for American trade and begin the dispute process with Mexico over its ridiculous GMO corn ban.”

USTR’s announcement comes after multiple calls from Grassley to trigger the dispute process. Grassley pressed USTR Ambassador Katherine Tai during her confirmation hearing to support enforcement action against Mexico upon confirmation. Grassley has since sent letters to Tai and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack urging further action.

Mexico’s ban would have a devastating impact on farmers across America and in Iowa, where Iowa corn growers export 16 million tons of corn to Mexico each year. Over the last decade, one quarter of all U.S. corn exports went to Mexico, totaling nearly three billion dollars of revenue per year.