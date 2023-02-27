Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Class 1A and 2A state tournament field is set

Substate finals for Classes 1A and 2A took place on Saturday. The results from all 16 games and the 16 teams who have qualified for the boys basketball state tournament are included in this article.

CLASS 1A

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56 Lynnville-Sully 53 

Grand View Christian 106  ACGCGrand View Christian 47

West Harrison 56 50 BedfordWest Harrison  50

Dunkerton 68  Newman Catholic 64 

  Remsen St. Mary’s 49 Gehlen Catholic 38 

New London 70  Marquette Catholic 69

North Linn 72  Wapsie Valley 51

Madrid 70 Baxter 54

Class 2A

MFL MarMac 57 Lake Mills 48 

Monticello 56 Aplington-Pakersburg 53 

Des Moines Christian 47 AHSTW 36 

Western Christian 67  West Lyon 66

Kuemper Catholic 69  Sioux Central 67

Pella Christian 54 West Burlington 53

Central Lyon 82  Treynor 57

 Roland-Story 55 Hudson 51

