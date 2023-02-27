HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Class 1A and 2A state tournament field is set

Substate finals for Classes 1A and 2A took place on Saturday. The results from all 16 games and the 16 teams who have qualified for the boys basketball state tournament are included in this article.

CLASS 1A

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56 Lynnville-Sully 53

Grand View Christian 106 ACGC 47

West Harrison 56 Bedford 50

Dunkerton 68 Newman Catholic 64

Remsen St. Mary’s 49 Gehlen Catholic 38

New London 70 Marquette Catholic 69

North Linn 72 Wapsie Valley 51

Madrid 70 Baxter 54

Class 2A

MFL MarMac 57 Lake Mills 48

Monticello 56 Aplington-Pakersburg 53

Des Moines Christian 47 AHSTW 36

Western Christian 67 West Lyon 66

Kuemper Catholic 69 Sioux Central 67

Pella Christian 54 West Burlington 53

Central Lyon 82 Treynor 57

Roland-Story 55 Hudson 51