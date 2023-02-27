HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Class 1A and 2A state tournament field is set
Substate finals for Classes 1A and 2A took place on Saturday. The results from all 16 games and the 16 teams who have qualified for the boys basketball state tournament are included in this article.
CLASS 1A
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56 Lynnville-Sully 53
Grand View Christian 106 ACGCGrand View Christian 47
West Harrison 56 50 BedfordWest Harrison 50
Dunkerton 68 Newman Catholic 64
Remsen St. Mary’s 49 Gehlen Catholic 38
New London 70 Marquette Catholic 69
North Linn 72 Wapsie Valley 51
Madrid 70 Baxter 54
Class 2A
MFL MarMac 57 Lake Mills 48
Monticello 56 Aplington-Pakersburg 53
Des Moines Christian 47 AHSTW 36
Western Christian 67 West Lyon 66
Kuemper Catholic 69 Sioux Central 67
Pella Christian 54 West Burlington 53
Central Lyon 82 Treynor 57
Roland-Story 55 Hudson 51