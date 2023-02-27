Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Two Waldorf men’s basketball players earn all-conference honors

First Team All-Conference

Name   School Class Ht. Pos. Hometown
Thomas Gieske! Mayville State (N.D.) Senior 6-3 Guard Sartell, Minn.
Jack Monis &! Viterbo (Wis.) Junior 6-5 Forward Oconomowoc, Wis.
John Evans +# Dickinson State (N.D.) Soph. 6-4 Guard Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada
Daevonte Munson Valley City State (N.D.) Senior 6-3 Guard Roseville, Minn.
Paulo Araujo # Bellevue (Neb.) Senior 6-3 Guard Santa Ana, Calif.

 

Second Team All-Conference

Name   School Class Ht. Pos. Hometown
Sam Muller Dakota State (S.D.) Soph. 6-4 Guard Layton, Utah
Tyree’on Johnson Waldorf (Iowa) Senior 6-7 Forward Coon Rapids, Minn.
Khyle Washington Waldorf (Iowa) Junior 6-3 Guard Atlanta, Ga.
Trent Blackshire Mayville State (N.D.) Junior 6-3 Forward San Jose, Calif.
Ben Olson Viterbo (Wis.) Freshman 6-4 Forward Sun Prairie, Wis.

! – 2021-22 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference First Team
# – 2021-22 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Second Team
& – 2020-21 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference First Team
+ –  2020-21 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention

NSAA Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards
Player of the Year:  Thomas Gieske – Mayville State (N.D.)
Defensive Player of the Year:  Justin Motley – Bellevue (Neb.)
Newcomer of the Year:  Sam Muller – Dakota State (S.D.)
Freshman of the Year:  Ben Olson – Viterbo (Wis.)
Coach of the Year:  Brandon McGruder – Mayville State (N.D.)

NSAA Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention
Cayden Rickard – Valley City State (N.D.)
Robert Cunitz – Viterbo (Wis.)
Justin Motley – Bellevue (Neb.)
Kose Egbule – Dickinson State (N.D.)
Jamison Kramer – Mayville State (N.D.)

NSAA Men’s Basketball All-Defense Team
Justin Motley – Bellevue (Neb.)
Tyree’on Johnson – Waldorf (Iowa)
John Evans – Dickinson State (N.D.)
Kose Egbule – Dickinson State (N.D.)
Duoth Gach – Valley City State (N.D.)

NSAA Men’s Basketball Champions of Character recipients
Bellevue (Neb.) – Martis Johnson
Dakota State (S.D.) – Taylor Edwards
Dickinson State (N.D.) – Josiah Haaland
Mayville State (N.D.) – Sam Grayson
Presentation (S.D.) – Jackson Becker
Valley City State (N.D.) – Hunter Sand
Viterbo (Wis.) – Cole Crubel
Waldorf (Iowa) – Noah Miller

