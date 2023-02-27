COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Two Waldorf men’s basketball players earn all-conference honors

First Team All-Conference

Name School Class Ht. Pos. Hometown Thomas Gieske! Mayville State (N.D.) Senior 6-3 Guard Sartell, Minn. Jack Monis &! Viterbo (Wis.) Junior 6-5 Forward Oconomowoc, Wis. John Evans +# Dickinson State (N.D.) Soph. 6-4 Guard Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada Daevonte Munson Valley City State (N.D.) Senior 6-3 Guard Roseville, Minn. Paulo Araujo # Bellevue (Neb.) Senior 6-3 Guard Santa Ana, Calif.

Second Team All-Conference

Name School Class Ht. Pos. Hometown Sam Muller Dakota State (S.D.) Soph. 6-4 Guard Layton, Utah Tyree’on Johnson Waldorf (Iowa) Senior 6-7 Forward Coon Rapids, Minn. Khyle Washington Waldorf (Iowa) Junior 6-3 Guard Atlanta, Ga. Trent Blackshire Mayville State (N.D.) Junior 6-3 Forward San Jose, Calif. Ben Olson Viterbo (Wis.) Freshman 6-4 Forward Sun Prairie, Wis.

! – 2021-22 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference First Team

# – 2021-22 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Second Team

& – 2020-21 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference First Team

+ – 2020-21 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention

NSAA Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards

Player of the Year: Thomas Gieske – Mayville State (N.D.)

Defensive Player of the Year: Justin Motley – Bellevue (Neb.)

Newcomer of the Year: Sam Muller – Dakota State (S.D.)

Freshman of the Year: Ben Olson – Viterbo (Wis.)

Coach of the Year: Brandon McGruder – Mayville State (N.D.)

NSAA Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention

Cayden Rickard – Valley City State (N.D.)

Robert Cunitz – Viterbo (Wis.)

Justin Motley – Bellevue (Neb.)

Kose Egbule – Dickinson State (N.D.)

Jamison Kramer – Mayville State (N.D.)

NSAA Men’s Basketball All-Defense Team

Justin Motley – Bellevue (Neb.)

Tyree’on Johnson – Waldorf (Iowa)

John Evans – Dickinson State (N.D.)

Kose Egbule – Dickinson State (N.D.)

Duoth Gach – Valley City State (N.D.)