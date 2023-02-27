COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Two Waldorf men’s basketball players earn all-conference honors
First Team All-Conference
|Name
|School
|Class
|Ht.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Thomas Gieske!
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|Senior
|6-3
|Guard
|Sartell, Minn.
|Jack Monis &!
|Viterbo (Wis.)
|Junior
|6-5
|Forward
|Oconomowoc, Wis.
|John Evans +#
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Soph.
|6-4
|Guard
|Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada
|Daevonte Munson
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|Senior
|6-3
|Guard
|Roseville, Minn.
|Paulo Araujo #
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Senior
|6-3
|Guard
|Santa Ana, Calif.
Second Team All-Conference
|Name
|School
|Class
|Ht.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Sam Muller
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|Soph.
|6-4
|Guard
|Layton, Utah
|Tyree’on Johnson
|Waldorf (Iowa)
|Senior
|6-7
|Forward
|Coon Rapids, Minn.
|Khyle Washington
|Waldorf (Iowa)
|Junior
|6-3
|Guard
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Trent Blackshire
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|Junior
|6-3
|Forward
|San Jose, Calif.
|Ben Olson
|Viterbo (Wis.)
|Freshman
|6-4
|Forward
|Sun Prairie, Wis.
! – 2021-22 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference First Team
# – 2021-22 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Second Team
& – 2020-21 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference First Team
+ – 2020-21 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention
NSAA Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards
Player of the Year: Thomas Gieske – Mayville State (N.D.)
Defensive Player of the Year: Justin Motley – Bellevue (Neb.)
Newcomer of the Year: Sam Muller – Dakota State (S.D.)
Freshman of the Year: Ben Olson – Viterbo (Wis.)
Coach of the Year: Brandon McGruder – Mayville State (N.D.)
NSAA Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention
Cayden Rickard – Valley City State (N.D.)
Robert Cunitz – Viterbo (Wis.)
Justin Motley – Bellevue (Neb.)
Kose Egbule – Dickinson State (N.D.)
Jamison Kramer – Mayville State (N.D.)
NSAA Men’s Basketball All-Defense Team
Justin Motley – Bellevue (Neb.)
Tyree’on Johnson – Waldorf (Iowa)
John Evans – Dickinson State (N.D.)
Kose Egbule – Dickinson State (N.D.)
Duoth Gach – Valley City State (N.D.)
NSAA Men’s Basketball Champions of Character recipients
Bellevue (Neb.) – Martis Johnson
Dakota State (S.D.) – Taylor Edwards
Dickinson State (N.D.) – Josiah Haaland
Mayville State (N.D.) – Sam Grayson
Presentation (S.D.) – Jackson Becker
Valley City State (N.D.) – Hunter Sand
Viterbo (Wis.) – Cole Crubel
Waldorf (Iowa) – Noah Miller