Beverly Boman, 80 of Forest City, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services for Beverly will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 18508 East HWY 69, Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial of will take place in the First Baptist Cemetery in Forest City.

Memorial Funds will be directed to the River of Life in Romania through International Messengers.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685