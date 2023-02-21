Two Part Winter Storm Coming to the Area

In the past few days we have seen area high temperatures reaching into the low 40’s, however overnight winds on Monday night ushered in much cooler temperatures. Along with the temperature change comes the first part of a two-part winter wallop. Meteorologist Cory Martin, at the National Weather Service, says this first round won’t cause much trouble, but the second round promises to be a doozy.

Winter weather advisories and warnings are posted for much of the area for Wednesday and Thursday, while a Blizzard Warning is in effect for Lyon and Osceola counties in the northwest corner of the state. Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Wright Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning beginning Wednesday at noon and continuing until Thursday at 6pm. Martin says a fast-moving system will arrive Wednesday.

The forecast for the Estherville area calls for nine to 13 inches of snow. If you are traveling, it could taper off to just rain in southern Iowa, while central Iowa may be facing a combination of rain, sleet, snow and ice. Martin says the area roads could be treacherous at times.

Moving forward, there is a chance of light snow for Friday, but the weekend ahead looks to be dry for much of the area.