Officials Want Congress to Move Forward on a New Farm Bill

A dairy industry official from Iowa who works in Washington D. C. is urging members of Congress to get moving on the creation of a new Farm Bill. Matt Wohlman is senior director of state and industry affairs for the farmer-owned cooperative Land O’ Lakes.

Wohlman, who’s a fifth-generation family farmer, says there’s little “new money” in the Farm Bill but some tweaks are needed.

He says the nutritional programs also need to be brought into the conversation. There’s much partisan bickering in Congress that’s led to an impasse on the Farm Bill over issues like the limiting of climate funding and social safety net programs.