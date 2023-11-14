Ernst Names Small Business of the Week, Worth Brewing Company

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Ranking Member of the Senate Small Business Committee, today announced her Small Business of the Week: Worth Brewing Company of Worth County. Throughout this Congress, Ranking Member Ernst plans to recognize a small business in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties.

“I’m excited to recognize Worth Brewing Company for their dedication to providing unique and locally-produced beers to Worth County and all of north Iowa,” said Ranking Member Ernst. “Peter and Margaret have built a successful business that provides high-quality products, brings their community together, and showcases Iowa’s history.”

Founded by husband-and-wife team, Peter Ausenhus and Margaret Bishop, Worth Brewing Company is a locally-owned brewery specializing in distinctive, hand-crafted beers made in Northwood, Iowa. When the couple explored sites for a brewery in 2007, and for an expansion in 2016, they wanted to embrace Northwood’s heritage, and have made the rehabilitation and restoration of historic local buildings a foundational aspect of their business. Worth Brewing Company’s location in historic Main Street buildings and welcoming atmosphere have made it a gathering place for the community. The business often hosts “Pizza Fridays,” live music, pub trivia, the “Books A-Brewin’” Club, and other events.

Senator Ernst will recognize more Iowa small businesses across the state with her Small Business of the Week award.