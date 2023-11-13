Garner City Council to Meet Tuesday

The Garner City Council will meet on Tuesday beginning at 5:30pm in the Garner City Hall. The council will hold a Zoom call with Kevin Fittro concerning the 8th Street Development. The board will then consider a couple of necessary purchases. The first will be a laptop from TQ Technologies for a total cost of $ 1,049. The desktop it will replace will be put into reserve. The second purchase is to replace the existing city car with a 2016 Ford Escape. The total cost will be $15,800 from Pritchard’s Motors

With the construction on the baseball/softball athletic complex progressing well, the council is looking to add a batting cage from On Deck Sports for $5,411. The facility was recently approved for an irrigation system.

The council will be updated on the need to delay the public pool painting until spring. Colder weather has hampered the painting project, but officials are confident that the pool will be painted and ready for the summer season next year.