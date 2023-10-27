7th and G Street Parking Issues Addressed

The Forest City Council recently addressed parking issues on 7th and G Street. Line of sight issues when turning have become a problem. Councilman Dan Davis reported that Waldorf University has taken action to try and curb the parking problem.

Residents in the neighborhood want the parking issue to improve and make it safer to get in and out of driveways and make turns.

The city took action by marking the street accordingly. However, the actions didn’t stop there, and Mayor Ron Holland was very appreciative to the departments that assisted in curbing the problem.