Iowa Utilities Board Meeting 8/29/23 (LIVE)

https://IowaUtilitiesBoard.eduvision.tv/watchlive.aspx?q=5H3d7WMILNU%253d

Click the link above to go live to the Iowa Utilities Board /Summit Carbon Solutions permit hearing.

Summit Carbon Solution’s IUB hearing continues today at 10am in Fort Dodge. Discussion on the permit approval process will likely take at least a month to complete.

Day 6 of the hearing will include testimonies from the landowners who are threatened by Summit.

We will have a link posted each day that the hearing takes place here on kiow.com.