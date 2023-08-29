Meetings & AgendasNews
Iowa Utilities Board Meeting 8/29/23 (LIVE)
https://IowaUtilitiesBoard.eduvision.tv/watchlive.aspx?q=5H3d7WMILNU%253d
Click the link above to go live to the Iowa Utilities Board /Summit Carbon Solutions permit hearing.
Summit Carbon Solution’s IUB hearing continues today at 10am in Fort Dodge. Discussion on the permit approval process will likely take at least a month to complete.
Day 6 of the hearing will include testimonies from the landowners who are threatened by Summit.
We will have a link posted each day that the hearing takes place here on kiow.com.