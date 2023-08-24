Drivers Beware of Area Students in Local Roadways

Wednesday was the first day of school in many area districts and motorists are being warned to slow down and stay alert for darting kids and for school buses. Hamilton County Supervisor Rick Young of Jewell says there’s been a recent rash of bad behavior from behind the wheel.

Speeding on gravel roads can be very risky, especially if a school bus is making a stop over the next hill, or as you’re approaching a rural intersection that’s partly obscured by crops.

The Iowa legislature unanimously passed Kadyn’s Law in 2012, targeting motorists who pass a stopped school bus with the stop arm extended. On the first offense, a conviction could bring a fine of up to $675, up to 30 days in jail, and a 30-day suspension of the driver’s license.

In Sioux City alone, police report issuing 32 citations last school year to motorists who passed a parked school bus with its stop sign extended.