Iowa Expands Options, Support for Health Care Apprenticeships

Applications are now being accepted for a new $15 million round of grants targeted at growing Registered Apprenticeship programs in high-demand health care fields across Iowa.

The expanded Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship program seeks to greatly expand opportunities for health care apprenticeships in Iowa. Last year’s original incarnation of the program supported RA programs to help students pursuing nursing pathways. The newer program widens that to include EMTs, Direct Support Professionals, Behavioral Health & Substance Abuse Specialists, and other critical health care careers.

“Apprenticeships are working in Iowa and opening important doors,” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said in announcing the program earlier this month. “We want to do everything we can to get Iowans engaged in the workforce and set up for meaningful careers.”

Iowa’s health care and social assistance industry continues to have the highest number of open jobs on IowaWorks.gov. The new round of grants is intended to support the development or expansion of health care registered apprenticeship programs that are sponsored by Iowa based nursing facilities, residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals, home health agencies, or public/private accredited Iowa high schools, community colleges, and universities.

To receive funding, the programs must provide an industry-recognized credential that can also be stackable and used to advance a career in health care. Funding priority and preference will be given to partnerships that involve accredited Iowa high schools.

Visit this page to find grant documents and information about how to apply. Applications will be accepted on IowaGrants.gov until noon on March 9.

Interested participants are encouraged to watch this video about the application process.