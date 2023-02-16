MediaNewsPolitics & Government

Ernst Pushes Biden, Democrats to Get Serious About Fentanyl Epidemic, Drug Cartels

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 mins agoLast Updated: February 16, 2023

 After hearing directly from Border Patrol at the California-Mexico border and meeting with Mexican officials, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is pushing President Biden and Senate Democrats to get serious about addressing drug cartels and the fentanyl epidemic.

 Ernst highlighted three commonsense solutions that can be adopted immediately: provide additional resources for Border Patrol agents, specifically additional K-9 units and cameras; create an interagency task led by a cabinet-level position; and, increase penalties for cartels, drug dealers, and the spotters who aid them.

