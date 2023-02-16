Ernst Pushes Biden, Democrats to Get Serious About Fentanyl Epidemic, Drug Cartels

After hearing directly from Border Patrol at the California-Mexico border and meeting with Mexican officials, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is pushing President Biden and Senate Democrats to get serious about addressing drug cartels and the fentanyl epidemic.

Ernst highlighted three commonsense solutions that can be adopted immediately: provide additional resources for Border Patrol agents, specifically additional K-9 units and cameras; create an interagency task led by a cabinet-level position; and, increase penalties for cartels, drug dealers, and the spotters who aid them.