Guth Cites Faith as Strengthening Government

State Senator Dennis Guth is a man of faith, and it helps him in his everyday work as a farmer and a legislator. He regularly participates in faith activities including the National Day of Prayer recently. Contrary to what some may think, it is not a legislative function.

Instead, there are activities outside of the legislature where Guth will participate.

However, members of the legislature do gather outside of proceedings.

Churches in the area are constantly engaged in having bible study programs. These can also be found among friends and relatives too. Guth is a part of a group that is outside of the legislature.

For many believers, faith form the core of their lives and gives them the perseverance to move forward. Guth agrees, especially in today’s world.