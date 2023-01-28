North Iowa Outdoors: Early Childhood Online Outdoor Education Training Scheduled This Spring

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are offering an online training for the national award-winning Growing Up WILD activity guide.

This online training provides exciting hands-on activities and resources to help lead children (ages 3-7) out the door and explore nature. Activities use age-appropriate practices and concepts to build and nurture a child’s sense of wonder about nature, wildlife, and the great outdoors. Early learning activities focus on: math, science, language, literacy, health living, play, and creativity.

Participants are required to complete online pre-workshop activities and attend the virtual training on March 9 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm. Cost is $15 and includes the Growing Up WILD activity guide. The discounted rate is made possible with support from Iowa Project WILD. Participants receive 4 (clock) hours credit for childcare license renewal approved by Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS).

You must register to attend the online training. Register and submit your payment by February 23 on the Iowa Child Care Provider Training Registry (search for Reconnecting Children with Nature).

Additional early childhood outdoor education learning opportunities

Iowa State University Extension provides in-person Growing Up WILD training for early childhood professionals that include continuing education credits through the Iowa Department of Public Health. Visit the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach website (www.extension.iastate.edu/ humansciences/growing-up-wild) to find a class.